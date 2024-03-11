Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 53,243 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,243 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $305,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 876,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,941.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OLMA opened at $13.00 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

