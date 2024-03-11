Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,185 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,535,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 645,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 37,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

BAM stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

