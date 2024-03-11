Schroder Investment Management Group Has $12.81 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 211,512 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,075,000 after acquiring an additional 357,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,503 shares of company stock worth $8,916,478. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

