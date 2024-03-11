Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Dynatrace worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.1 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.08. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

View Our Latest Report on DT

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,302,680 shares of company stock worth $752,435,863 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.