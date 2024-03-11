Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2024

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Dynatrace worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.1 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.08. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

View Our Latest Report on DT

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,302,680 shares of company stock worth $752,435,863 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.