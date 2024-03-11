Scotia Capital Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after buying an additional 364,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $114.65 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.96.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

