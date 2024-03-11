Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,053 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of AZEK worth $18,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in AZEK by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AZEK by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,234,000 after purchasing an additional 853,656 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,431 shares of company stock worth $6,561,462 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.90 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

