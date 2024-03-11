Sempra (NYSE:SRE) EVP Justin Christopher Bird Sells 5,063 Shares

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sempra Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

