SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CAO Robin Tomasello Sells 4,001 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

