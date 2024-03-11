SentinelOne (S) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $27.45 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,549.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $1,110,709.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,934,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,101,729 over the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.