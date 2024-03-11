Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) COO Sumner J. Waring III Sells 50,000 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,753,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,725,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $75.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

