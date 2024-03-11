Seven Eight Capital LP Has $319,000 Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 16.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,329,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $421,698.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,329,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,417 shares of company stock worth $3,241,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Benchmark boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

