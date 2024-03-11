Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Sientra Stock Performance

Shares of SIEN opened at $0.17 on Friday. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Get Sientra alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 1,512.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.