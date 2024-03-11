Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $1.74 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 9.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Signature Bank by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Signature Bank by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

