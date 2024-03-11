Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $28,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $150.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.