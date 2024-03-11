Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,545 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after purchasing an additional 839,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after purchasing an additional 556,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Get Our Latest Report on SIRI

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.