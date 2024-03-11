Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) CEO Andrew S. Robinson Sells 13,374 Shares of Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,723.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SKWD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

