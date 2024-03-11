Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$33.50

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.43.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$28.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.68. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$29.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

