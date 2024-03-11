Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at $150,529,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,295 shares of company stock worth $103,317,155 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.85.

SNOW stock opened at $162.40 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.27. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

