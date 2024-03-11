Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

NYSE SON opened at $57.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 266,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sonoco Products by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

