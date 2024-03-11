SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $104.38 on Monday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $86.09 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

