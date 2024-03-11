Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $156.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

