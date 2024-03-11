Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPLK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.31.

SPLK opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.89.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,363,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,922,000 after purchasing an additional 307,552 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Splunk by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,586,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $698,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,850,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

