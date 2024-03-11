Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 40,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00.
Sprout Social Price Performance
Shares of SPT opened at $58.74 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprout Social
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sprout Social
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.