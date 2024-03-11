Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 40,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $58.74 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprout Social

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.