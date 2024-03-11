Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Stelco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$41.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.19. Stelco has a one year low of C$32.93 and a one year high of C$60.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

