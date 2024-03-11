Steven Gannon Sells 13,000 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE opened at $46.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

