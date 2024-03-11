Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 144.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth about $3,862,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 226,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

