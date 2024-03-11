Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 27,145 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 197.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,145 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

KTB opened at $61.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

