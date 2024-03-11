Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Aramark by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 67.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Aramark Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ARMK opened at $31.66 on Monday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

Insider Transactions at Aramark

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.32.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

