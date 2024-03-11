Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 346,984 shares of company stock worth $23,476,700. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $67.48 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

