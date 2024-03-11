Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5,690.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 535.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RZV opened at $103.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $268.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.15 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.65.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

