Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.63% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 94,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

