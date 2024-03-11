Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,515 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $20.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

