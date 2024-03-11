Stifel Financial Corp Sells 858 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,889,000 after acquiring an additional 253,898 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,399,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,655,000 after acquiring an additional 179,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,754,000 after acquiring an additional 535,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,852,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

