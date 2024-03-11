Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,022,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

