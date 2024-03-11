StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

DIT opened at $198.98 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

