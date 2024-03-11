StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.37 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 243,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 309.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161,659 shares in the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.