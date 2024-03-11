StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTLT. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Get Catalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Catalent

Catalent Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after buying an additional 6,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $120,456,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $116,021,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,040,000 after buying an additional 2,556,699 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.