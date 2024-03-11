StockNews.com Lowers Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

PARA has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.