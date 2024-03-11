Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2,782.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,934,000 after buying an additional 219,698 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 50.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,535,000 after acquiring an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $133.56 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 326.32%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

