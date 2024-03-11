Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $112,756.21 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 9,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $112,756.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,058.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, February 29th, Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.56 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after acquiring an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 324,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

