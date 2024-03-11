Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $112,756.21 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 9,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $112,756.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,058.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88.
Sunrun Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.56 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RUN
Sunrun Company Profile
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrun
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.