Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 224.50 ($2.85).

SYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.44) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Synthomer stock opened at GBX 140.20 ($1.78) on Monday. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 118 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,906 ($36.88). The company has a market capitalization of £229.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.86.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

