Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TARO opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.61. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

