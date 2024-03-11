Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,580 shares of company stock worth $19,003,998 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.