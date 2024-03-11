TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,884 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $739,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,550,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after purchasing an additional 555,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $22.02 on Monday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.52 and a beta of 1.64.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

