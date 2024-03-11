Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 214,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.51. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

