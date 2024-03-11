The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Michelle A. Kasson Sells 94,431 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AZEK Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AZEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,852,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in AZEK by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 187,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AZEK by 1,395.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 820,264 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AZEK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

