The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $29.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 3,896,656 shares of company stock valued at $117,253,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

