The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 258,288 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,288 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.40% of Bumble worth $28,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Bumble Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $10.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

