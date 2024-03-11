The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 9,167 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $26,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 107.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 1.5 %

GIS opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

