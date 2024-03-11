The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,859 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.78% of Independent Bank Group worth $29,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,711,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,792,000 after buying an additional 414,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,138,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,242,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

